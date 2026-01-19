“If I’ll Slap Her, She Will Hit Me Back”, Rani Mukerji Opened Up On Parenting Her Daughter In Generation Alpha 

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has always kept her daughter Adira away from the public eye, choosing privacy over publicity. While she has never revealed her daughter’s face, Rani often speaks openly about motherhood and her close bond with her 10-year-old. Once again, the actress has shared heartfelt and amusing insights about her relationship with Adira, calling her the biggest source of strength and support in her life.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Opened Up About Her Daughter

In a candid conversation with one of the media houses, Rani Mukerji spoke about how deeply she misses her late father and his feedback on her performances. However, she believes life found a way to balance that loss. “After my father passed away, I miss his feedback on my acting. It’s very difficult. But God balances things out. He gave me my daughter. She is very close to me and extremely proud of me. My daughter has taken my father’s place. She is my biggest cheerleader,” Rani said.

Rani Mukerji

Also Read: Govinda Breaks Silence on Sunita Ahuja’s Allegations, Claims Industry Using Krushna To Insult Him

Interestingly, Rani revealed that Adira doesn’t watch most of her films because she is emotionally attached to her mother and finds it difficult to see her cry on screen. “She hasn’t watched my films because she can’t see me crying. Watching me on screen becomes very difficult for her,” Rani shared. However, Adira enjoys seeing her mother happy and dancing. Rani mentioned that her daughter likes films such as Hichki, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Bunty Aur Babli.

Rani Mukerji

But classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are hard for her to watch. “She struggles with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because I die in the first scene,” Rani said with a smile. Rani also revealed an adorable detail about Adira’s reaction to her glamorous avatar. According to the actress, her daughter prefers her natural look over makeup. “When I wear makeup, she says, ‘Mom, you don’t look like my mother.’ The moment I remove it, she hugs me and says, ‘Now you look like my mom,’” Rani shared.

Rani Mukerji

In a light-hearted confession, Rani admitted that parenting a Gen Alpha child is no easy task. She jokingly said that she is actually afraid of her daughter. “She scolds me. She is Gen Alpha,” Rani laughed and further said, “She gets angry with me, and I have to listen. Every generation changes. I used to get slapped by my mother, but I can’t do that with my daughter. If I slap her, she will hit me back.”