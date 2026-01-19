Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’, Says Film Changed From Original Script

Salman Khan’s big-budget action film Sikandar, which released last year, failed to live up to expectations at the box office despite massive hype. Directed by South Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film was made on an estimated budget of ₹200 crore but could not make a strong impact commercially. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has finally opened up about what went wrong with the film.

Rashmika Mandanna Spilled Beans About Sikandar

Speaking to Telugu journalist in an interview, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that Sikandar did not shape up the way it was originally narrated to her. The actress admitted that there was a noticeable difference between the script she heard and the final product that reached audiences. “Sikandar… I remember the conversation I had with Murugadoss sir. Of course, what happened later was very different. When I heard the script, it was a very different script indeed,” Rashmika said.

Rashmika further explained that such changes are quite common in the film industry. According to her, multiple factors influence how a film eventually turns out. “This is usually how it is with films. You hear a story, but during the making, things keep changing according to actors’ performances, editing, and release time. This is very common, and the same thing happened with Sikandar,” she said. “

Rashmika’s old interview clip has resurfaced online and has once again reignited debates around Sikandar. Social media users have been vocal about the film’s shortcomings. One user commented, “Who cares, there was absolutely no chemistry.” Another wrote, “Nothing could have saved this disaster. Bhai’s acting was sluggish, and they looked like a father-daughter duo. Even the ‘Lag Ja Gale’ remake was terrible. The film was doomed from the start.”

According to one of the sources, Sikandar earned around ₹185 crore worldwide, falling short of its reported ₹200 crore budget. Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film featured Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Earlier, director AR Murugadoss had addressed the film’s failure and admitted that it was not executed properly. He said the story had emotional depth but failed to connect with the audience.