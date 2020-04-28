Rashami Desai suffered a heartbreak after Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan’s truth to Rashmi about his marriage and child when they were inside the Bigg Boss house. Things took an ugly turn when Rashami accused Arhaan Khan of withdrawing money from her account without her knowledge. Following this the actress also went on to IG live and broke up with him. Now, Arhaan Khan has come forth and spoke about it like never before. He was asked about all the accusations of withdrawing money from Rashami Desai’s account without her knowledge. He accused Rashami saying that she blew issue of cheques out of proportion blaming him of siphoning off Rs 15 lakhs from her account.

He further went on to add how he can’t withdraw money from her account if he doesn’t have a cheque signed by the actress. Arhaan told TOI, “I have all the proof to substantiate my claim. I acted on her instructions and sent these cheques to the people she had asked me to before she left for ‘Bigg Boss’. I have also shared the details with her. These are baseless allegations, either to malign and defame me ya khud ko Sati Savitri bataane ke liye. She is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. This is what she did even inside the house.”

The actor also hits back at ex-girlfriend saying that when she mentioned they were in a live-in relationship for past one and a half year so why she didn’t mentioned that he already had keys to the house. She had stated, “She mentioned that we were in a live-in relationship. So, why was she quiet when the discussion about her house keys came up on ‘Bigg Boss’? Why didn’t she announce that we were living together? I was accused of taking advantage of her, even my family was dragged into the controversy.”

He also loathes the fact that his family was dragged into this, he said,“Let me make it clear that my family has never stayed at Rashami’s house. The reason is that they were against my relationship with her. I have maintained silence on the topic because I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public. For Rashami, it could be a way to be in the limelight. She announced the break-up in the media, rather than being mature about it and telling me first.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B807k_1gwPg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Further accusing her of being “over possessive due to her past relationships, the actor said, “Unka doubt karne ka aur possessive nature ki wajah se unhone mera phone apne thumbprint se secure kiya tha so that she could check it any time. Having said that, I had no issues with it.”

Rashami Desai’s ex also said that he will stand up for what is right. He was quoted as saying, “I don’t seek sympathy from anyone. I will stand up for what is right. I think woh yeh sab drama karke logo ki sympathy le rahi hain. I have stayed quiet for long, because of which people assume that I am wrong. However, it’s high time that I spoke up.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6p1x6_gxqT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

