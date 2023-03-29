Arjun Kapoor sister Anshula Kapoor is quite active on social media. She shares posts on body positivity, mental health and a lot more. On Tuesday, she made her relationship official with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. Read on to know.

Anshula Kapoor Makes Her Relationship Insta-Official

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula has been in a relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. She keeps sharing pics with her on social media. Today, taking to her Instagram handle, she made it official with Rohan.

She shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend, where they were seen posing looking into each other’s eyes inside a pool.

The couple is reportedly in Maldives as they are celebrating their one-year anniversary. Sharing the loved-up pic, Anshula captioned it, “366.” Anshula has been sharing glimpses of her vacation with Rohan on her Instagram Stories.

Anshula’s Family Members And Celebs Comment

As soon as Anshula dropped the photo, her half-sisters Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Recently, Anshula walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and her brother Arjun Kapoor cheered for her.

Anshula has gone through a huge physical transformation. She keeps sharing her views on body positivity.

Recently, she shared a few pics in a black bodysuit and wrote that over the years, she has endlessly told herself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for her body shape and she has stopped herself from wearing them. But she had a realization earlier this year that there is a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything she never let herself explore before, and she wants to experience that thrill.”

Towards the end, she wrote that she is still learning and trying not to let her stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get her insecurities.