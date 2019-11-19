Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Fifth Wedding Anniversary Bash Was A Star-Studded Affair, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Attend

Having a family is one of the cherished gifts from God, and one such happy-go-lucky family is of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Arpita Khan tied the knot with Himachal Boy and then-aspiring actor Aayush Sharma on November 18, 2014. On November 18, 2019, Arpita and Aayush had completed five years of marriage and the celebration was a star-studded affair. And yesterday was a special day for the entire Khaan-daan not only because Arpita and Aayush were celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary but also because Arpita’s parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan had also completed 55 years of togetherness so it was a dual celebration for the family.

It was a star-studded affair as Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor Shilpa Shetty and many other celebs joined the Khan family. Arpita looked gorgeous in her Dolce and Gabbana outfit while husband Aayush Sharma complemented her look in all-black attire.

On November 18, 2019, Arpita had taken to Instagram to wish her better half and shared a series of pictures along with a heartfelt note. She had written, “We may not have it all together but, together we have it all.” Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends to being a boyfriend, to becoming a husband & then a father, every journey has been amazing. It doesn’t feel like it’s been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aayushsharma my forever.” While Ayush had shared some pictures on his stories and wrote atop of it, “Happy Anniversary baby”

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma are all set to welcome a new member in their family. Confirming the same Arpita had told SpotBoye, “We had decided that we’ll have a second child at some point. But no, this wasn’t planned. However, when we realised that I was carrying, we were just elated. Further revealing her due date she said she is expecting her baby in January 2020. When asked about if they have finalized the name for the baby she said, “Nahin, abhi tak nahin, Let’s first see if it’s a daughter or son”.

A while back Aayush also confirmed her pregnancy. He was quoted as saying, “The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and I are expecting a second baby. It’s been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just’ can’t wait for the baby to come.”

In an interview with Filmfare Aayush was all-praises for wife, Arpita. He had shared how she has been a constant pillar of strength for him. He was quoted as saying, “She’s been my support from day one. She’s my backbone. She’s warm and caring. I didn’t know the seriousness of this profession. When I started training under Bhai it came as a rude shock. I realised it’s not as easy as it looks. She was the one, who kept me motivated. She said, listen you have to do it for me, for our son Ahil, for yourself.”

He had further added, “Like one day I had to do an action sequence in Gujarat. But I was unwell. Arpita told me on the phone, you can declare a pack-up. No problem. But remember, when one-day Ahil goes on the set, he should hear that his father used to perform like this and under such conditions. That will motivate Ahil to work harder. Arpita’s one person, who never gives up. On days when I come home tired, she says, be grateful you have work. There are many, who wait for this opportunity. So, don’t let it go.”

Here’s wishing Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma an eternity of togetherness.