Arti Singh, an actress who was only known to be Krushna Abhishek’s sister or Govinda’s niece, has finally made her own name. She rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. She was the top 5 contestants in the show and made her impression as a strong and independent contestant. The topic of her marriage was touched on numerous occasions by many stars in the house and many even wanted her to marry Sidharth Shukla. But she kept mum. Now, she has finally spoken on the topic.

A video is going viral on the internet which shows Arti attending a friend’s wedding, her bride friend’s chooda fell on her during the tradition of who will marry next. Soon fter the Kalira ceremony Arti starts blushing and flaunts it in front of the camera. While sharing the video of the same on her social media, Arti revealed the kind of she wants to marry. She wrote, “I’m always asked Kaisa ladka chahiye apko by everyone and my answer is a good son ….. a good son will make a good husband @allylovesgym @siddhaanth apki shadi ka video.”

In an interview with TOI, Arti Singh revealed that she is in the search for MR right and ready for both love and arrange marriage. Arti was quoted saying, “As of now, the plan is to find the right man. My search is on, but I haven’t met anyone whom I have wanted to get married to. I would prefer a love marriage, but I am also open to an arranged match. I wish that I meet someone during the lockdown because both of us will get ample time to chat with each other, even if we can’t meet. I feel that my Mr Right is somewhere out there, coming towards me, but he is too slow.”

