Ayushmann Khurrana Labels India ‘Homophobic’ For Giving ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ A Cold Response!

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the best actors the Hindi film industry has ever produced. Before the pandemic, the actor was on a roll as his subject-oriented films were proving to be profitable to everybody involved in their making. Khurrana’s hard work and unique choice of scripts transformed so well on screen that almost all his films were striking the right chords. But the last few films of Ayushmann failed to perform well as they seemed unrelatable to audiences.

In a recent interaction, the Vicky Donor actor talked about one of his recent box-office debacles, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which was based on the LGBTQ community and starred Vaani Kapoor opposite him. He claimed that India is a ‘homophobic’ country and this became one of the reasons that his film couldn’t do wonders at the box office. It could only collect a total of Rs 28.26 crore during its run.

“My last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film,” stated the year-old actor.

“If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure,” he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana is coming up next with Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero. He is trying his hands in this genre for the first time. Talking about the same, Ayushmann said that he had to unlearn a lot of things to get into the skin of his character and with this film, it felt like he was making his debut again in Bollywood.