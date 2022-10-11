BB16: ‘Asked Me To Rate His Private Part,’ Sherlyn Chopra’s Allegations On Sajid Khan Resurface As She Demands To Enter Show!

The most controversial reality show on Indian Television Bigg Boss is back with the 16th season. And as soon as it premiered its opening episode, there started several trends on Twitter. The most eye-catching among them all was related to filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in the show.

Netizens are irked with makers for giving the alleged sexual molester such a big platform. Apart from this, many known faces of showbiz have expressed their disappointment with Sajid Khan becoming a part of Bigg Boss.

Recently, one of Sajid’s alleged victims, Sherlyn Chopra has come out and asked the host Salman Khan to take a stand against this act of makers. Not only this, she has also demanded to enter the glass-walled house to teach Sajid a lesson. The former Bigg Boss contestant took to Twitter to show her outrage.

Recalling her horrible meeting with the Housefull director, Chopra wrote, “He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Pls take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Before this, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has also approached Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the elimination of Khan from Bigg Boss house.

For the unknown, The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had barred Sajid Khan from directing films after multiple molestation allegations against him came to the forefront in 2018 amidst the MeToo wave in India. He is out of work for the last four years.s