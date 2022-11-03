BB16: Priyanka Chahar Calls Ankit Gupta ‘Ghatiya Ladka’ After He Blackmails Of Exposing Her On Camera!

Like every year, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is hitting a lot of headlines. And among some of the popular names who are grabbing limelight are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The Udaariyaan fame duo is rumored to be dating but till now, they have not admitted to the same. The two always maintain that they are just ‘close friends’. But inside the glass-walled house, their bond seems to get affected.

The politics in Bigg Boss house has taken a toll on Priyanka and Ankit’s equation. In the latest episode, we saw how Ankit got angry on Priyanka when he told her not drag the fight with Shalin for the protein but she shut him up. When the rift got intensified and Ankit said he has been tolerating her since long time, Priyanka was seen breaking down into tears. Now as per the latest promo, the things between the two are getting out of hand.

The promo shows alleged lovebirds getting into an ugly spat. It begins with Priyanka telling Ankit that he doesn’t exist for her and vice versa. A shocked Ankit is heard saying, “Should I tell about you on the camera?” Priyanka lose her cool on this and wakes up and saying, “What is this blackmailing, bhai? Say whatever you want to.” She snaps out from the bed swearing not to talk to Ankit ever in her life. Chahar also calls Gupta a ‘ghatiya ladka’.

The fans of Ankit and Priyanka are getting upset with their growing bitterness. While some are asking them to patch up and give each other a chance, others are assuming that they fighting only for cameras. Well, whatever be the case, it would make for an interesting watch for the audiences as things have started unfolding between this adorable pair.