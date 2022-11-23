BB16: Sajid Khan Says ‘Aukaat Dekh Apni’ To Archana Gautam; Drag Names Of Each Other’s Parents During Fight!

Filmmaker Sajid Khan and his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Archana Gautam got into an ugly fight. They dragged each other’s parents names on the show. Sajid started it off by declaring that some people believe that their fathers run Bigg Boss. Archana got annoyed. She asked him to let his father run the show.

Sajid said that some people on the show believe that their father runs the show. “Logon ko lagta hai unke baap ka show hai.” Archana said, “Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge’ (If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you should ask your father to run the show).”

Sajid asked Archana to get down from the truck. He stood up angrily. He yelled, “”Tune mere baap ka naam liya! Ab chal utar. Aukat dekh apni (How dare you drag my father into this? Get down! Be aware of your limits).”

Archana got angry. She said, “Meri maa aur baap pe ja raha hai, apni maa pe jaa. Faad ke rakh dungi (You are dragging my parents, why don’t you drag the names of your own mom? I will not spare you).”

In Tuesday’s episode, Archana was in a mischievous mood. She got into fights around the house. She instigated Tina Dutt against Sumbul Taouqeer Khan over the division of household chores. Then Tina began her endless rant about Sumbul – how she should stick to the task at hand as well as how she is not comfortable with the bond Tina shares with Shalin Bhanot.