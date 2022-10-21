BB16: Shalin Bhanot Puts Ring On Tina Dutta’s Finger; Gori Nagori Questions Him!

On Day 20 of Bigg Boss, Soundarya was seen comforting Tina Dutta when she was crying. Shalin Bhanot says that Tina made fun of his emotions. Bigg Boss tells Tina in the confession room that her pet’s condition has turned critical. She cries and confides in Shalin about this. They talk about their differences. Shalin puts her ring on Tina’s finger. He asks her if she likes him. Tina and Shalin are called to the confession room.

Bigg Boss tells them that the health of Tina’s dog is a sensitive issue so they should stop talking about it at home. She shows Shalin’s ring and smiles. Shalin, Sajid, and Stan talk about how Shalin flipped. Archana asks Soundarya and Gautam to stop talking as she can’t sleep. Shalin thanks Gori, Shiv, Stan, and Manya for the honour they have given but pledges his loyalty to Tina.

Soundarya tells Nimrit that she stopped talking to Shalin properly when she realized that he is playing a double game. Bigg Boss then declares that they have not entertained him so they have to gossip about him. Manya goes first and says that Gautam can get hurt by Soundarya and even Sumbul sometimes gets jealous of Tina over Shalin.

Archana declares that she will not cook, wash the dishes or even clean the bathroom. Gori talks about how Shalin likes Tina but Tina doesn’t like him. Sajid tells Bigg Boss that Abdu likes Nimrit and is ready to marry her. Gori asks Tina whose ring is this.

Tina replies that it’s hers but Gori points out that she’s seen this ring somewhere else. Shalin tells Bigg Boss that he thinks Tina likes him. He comes back and Gori questions where his ring is. He says he changed it. Gori leaves telling them that she will give them privacy.