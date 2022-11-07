BB16: Video Of Gori Nagori Wearing Hijab Inside House Goes Viral, Leave Netizens Confused!

Like every year, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines with its latest season too. The fights and drama inside the house are at their peak. One contestant who is winning hearts with her positive nature and charming aura is dancer, Gori Nagori. Till now, she has had minimum arguments with co-contestants. Recently, video footage of the celebrity performer went viral and it is leaving the netizens confused.

In the short clip that is getting noticed on the internet, Nagori, who is usually seen in stylish clothes is spotted wearing Hijab. She seems to be walking out of the living area after offering prayers. While coming out, Gori meets Tina, who is lying on the floor. Tina could be heard calling Gori ‘cute’ for her Hijab avatar.

Now, many netizens are confused at this transformation of Gori Nagori because they are unaware of the fact that she belongs to a Muslim family and her real name is Taslima Bano. In one of her previous interviews, she talked about how her journey of becoming a dancer was tough as her family, including her mother, was against her for taking up this profession.

“There were times when it was very tough, I also fought with many people, I was very stubborn and that’s why I never backed out. I still remember I would get calls from people telling me I am a Muslim and I shouldn’t be a dancer and have taken up this profession. They would tell me I shouldn’t do it,” she had said.

For the unversed, Gori Nagori is a popular dancer known for her appearances in Rajasthani and Haryanvi music videos.