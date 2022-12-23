‘Bhagwan Ka Apmaan’: Netizens Troll Neha Sharma For Wearing Orange Cut-Out Bikini Amid Besharam Rang Controversy!

This is not the first time an actress has donned a saffron bikini. But all eyes are on Deepika Padukone. Yes, we are talking about the controversy surrounding the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. After Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, it seems that actress Neha Sharma is facing the wrath of netizens. She wore the same color dress on the beach. Check out the below for all the details.

In the past, Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and many other actresses have worn orange bikinis. But only Deepika came under the radar. Several politicians, especially the BJP leadership, were outraged to see a Muslim man clinging to a woman in saffron. There have been protests in some parts demanding a boycott of Shah Rukh Khan starred film.

Yesterday, actress Neha Sharma shared a glimpse of her Goa holiday on Instagram. She was seen wearing an orange bikini that sets her b**b down on display. The cut-outs provided an oomph factor to her beachy look. The actress could be seen pairing her outfit with a black printed shirt in certain looks. But that did not keep her off the trolls.

Pictures were shared on the internet. Netizens compared Neha Sharma to Deepika Padukone. Deepika allegedly hurt the sentiments of nationalists with her revealing saffron dress. The comments section was bombarded with hateful comments.

Netizens commented, “Bhagwa rang pehen kar badan ki numaish…utaar do ye,” “Bhagwa ka apman nhi sahega Hindustan,” “Are bhai andh bhakto Neha ji Bhagwa pehna hai ….” etc.