Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Calls Sidharth Shukla A “40-Year-Old Buddha”, Gets Slammed By Twitterati

Big Boss 13 has always been in the limelight for its controversies and fights between the contestants. The contestants always manage to hit the headlines with their controversial statements. The 13th season started with a bang and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since.

Post Rashmi Desai’s exit from the show Siddharth Shukla has found another enemy in the house and it is none other than Mahira Sharma. Yesterday during a task Mahira called Sidharth a “40-year-old Buddha” out of rage. And this didn’t go down well with the netizens who criticized her severely. She also became a butt of jokes as she said her mother is four years younger than Siddharth Shukla.

Ex- Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan who has been criticizing Sidharth’s behaviour has taken his side this time. Gauhar took to twitter and wrote, “I swear I’m so tired of listening to ladki waali harkat, janaani n all that nonsense ! By ALL , let me clear ! Also hate that 40 saal ka buddha ya buddhi concept ! Age is just a number ! Ppl r superstars even at 75 ! Shame on this mentality!.”

Another Twitterati wrote, “If it is wrong to age shame women then it is wrong to age shame men too! Hey @BiggBoss it is disgusting how #ParasChhabra and #MahiraSharma are constantly age shaming @sidharth_shukla. This is unacceptable. #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss #SidharthShukla #SiddharthShukla.” Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattarcharjee would be entering the Bigg Boss house today after their stay in secret room. With them gone, there was a little less chaos but now that they’ve seen what people are talking behind their backs, it would be interesting to see what happens next. And now we have caught hold of a video in which Siddharth Shukla can be seen getting upset with Rashmi and Devoleena’s re-entry in the show.

In the preview shared, we shall first see Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla fighting as the BB transportation task is on. Both of them are quite energetic to somehow defame the other and no one is giving up. Then we shall also witness the Bigg fight of the two entertainers of the house – Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau. When Bhau entered the show, he used to find Shehnaaz very cute and wanted to see her in the finale along with him. But now it seems his perspective has changed as he will call Shehnaaz ‘pagal’.

Lastly, we shall see Rashami Desai and Devoleena entering the house. Everyone heads to the door to greet and welcome them except Sidharth Shukla who goes back to the bedroom. He now appears to be insecure as he tells Asim that the opposite team has gotten much stronger now with the entry of these two ladies. It appears we are going to see a little bit if romance as well as in the promo we see Rashami embracing her rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan in a tight hug.

We are as excited as you are to watch today’s episode, it would be interesting to see Sidharth’s reaction after Rashmi and Devoleena’s entry in the show.