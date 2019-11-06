Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Devoleena Come Out Of Secret Room, Set To Create More Chaos

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The last weekend ka vaar at Bigg Boss was one of the most exciting weekends. It saw that the controversial Shefali Bagga was eliminated and two of the strongest contestants, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were sent to the secret room away from all the contestants inside the house. But now, Bigg Boss seems to be sending the two girls back in the mad house.

According to the sources, contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were sent to the secret room recently, the contestants are about to return soon. According to reports, after days away from the camera spotlight, Rashami and Devoleena are set to re-enter in the house.

#Breaking #BiggBoss13 #BB13 As Per Our Sources #Rashmi and #Devolina will be entering Back in the House within Next 3 Days. It could be Today, Tomorrow or next Day. — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) 5 November 2019

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will be returning back to the house within the next three days. As fans are excited to watch what happens, the reaction of the locked-up contestants after seeing Rashami and Devoleena will be worth watching. Meanwhile, their entry could be Today, Tomorrow or the next day, until then the wait will be long!