Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Enters House, Ex-Husband Not Worried About The Divorce Talks

Shefali Jariwala, Kaanta Laga fame girl, is all set to enter the mad house of Bigg Boss 13 and everyone is super excited for her entry. She has had a controversial life in the past and everyone wants to know everything about it. She was married to Harmeet Singh one of the Meet Bros and had an ugly divorce with him. She even had a relationship with the current contestant Siddharth Shukla and is now expected to bring some spice inside.

SpotBoye had a talk with her ex-husband Harmeet Singh who had something interesting to say. “I am actually not surprised that Shefali is entering the Big Boss 13 house. I always knew that someday she will be a part of the show as she is quite an interesting personality, especially as per the format of the show,” said Harmeet.

We questioned Harmeet further if he isn’t worried about Shefali talking about him, their marital discord and divorce inside the house and the music composer-singer said, “Not at all. Let her talk. Bhai jab humne kuch galat kiya nahi, toh tension ya darne ki koi baat hi nahi. She can speak whatever she wants to. We have all the legal papers in place and moreover everything is sorted between us now.”

Ask him about the ugly divorce where Shefali had pressed some strong charges against him and Harmeet dismisses it saying, “Yes but woh sab fake prove ho gaya. Now we are really on good terms with each other. In fact, we keep bumping into each other a lot and always exchange pleasantries.”