Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Asim & Sidharth Get Into Ugly Fight As Siddharth Saves Paras Over Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale. Many of the contestants have already left the show and the remaining ones are now fighting to make it to the top 5 in the show. The three Privilege club members are safe from this weeks elimination and the remaining four are nominated to be evicted. But there’s another task that’s gonna happen and the remaining four would be at the hands of the three safe members. Yes, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz are given the power to save one from Arti, Paras, Mahira, and Shehnaz. And a huge fight will ensue later.

The promo begins Asim, Sidharth and Rashami picking the housemate they wish to save. While Asim bats for Arti, Sidharth chooses Paras and Rashami goes with Shehnaaz. Asim says that Arti deserves it because she has been with him from the start, whereas Shukla wants to save Paras because he had saved him in the past. As soon as the buzzer rings, Asim and Sid try their best to reach their spot and the latter wins. He saves Paras, who soon gets emotional and starts sobbing. Asim and Sidharth get into a verbal spat and yell on each other. Asim gets mad at Sid for not saving Shehnaaz, who has been with him from the beginning and that is the reason he doesn’t have any friend.

Further, Sana interrupts and accuses Asim of trying to create a rift between her and Sidharth. She also says how Asim was trying to save Arti because he thinks she is weak. Shehnaaz confidently says that Asim doesn’t need to worry because her fans will save her. All this while, Arti was seen sobbing in a corner.