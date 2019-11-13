Bigg Boss 13: Yuvika Chaudhary Reveals She Played Cupid In Arti Singh & Vishal Aditya Singh’s Relationship

While there has been a lot of negativity in the house owing to the temper issues seen in Siddharth Shukla and his regular fights with other inmates. However, in the midst of all this chaos and negativity, there is something happy and interesting taking place. This is the friendship between Arti Singh and the wild card entrant Vishal Aditya Singh which is giving relief to the fans of Bigg Boss.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Yuvika Chaudhary and friend to both Arti and Vishal. In one of the episodes, we hear Arti tell other housemates that Yuvika has been the friendship-maker between the two and wanted them to get to know each other. When asked about her involvement in the new blooming friendship, Yuvika said, “More than a matchmaker I would say I prefer being a Dosti-maker. Honestly, they both are my friends and I know they are both great people. Whether something else strikes is not something we know yet but I would want them to be friends at least so that both my friends are on the same side.” said Yuvika, who found her ‘Prince’ charming too in the very house.

Bigg Boss is all about friendship, brotherhood, hatred, and love. What eventually happens between Arti & Vishal is something only time will tell, but meanwhile, we are enjoying the journey.