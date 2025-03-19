Bigg Boss OTT 3 Drama Spills Into The Ring! Neeraj Goyat Challenges Abhishek Malhan To Boxing Showdown

The brewing rivalry between influencer Abhishek Malhan and boxer Neeraj Goyat has taken centre stage, with the latter openly challenging Malhan and other influencers to a boxing match. The tension escalated after Abhishek suggested Neeraj should fight a professional boxing influencer and later reacted with a casual “hahaha” on Neeraj’s boxing-related post, which didn’t sit well with the boxer.

Neeraj Goyat’s Open Challenge Goes Viral

A recent video from the ECL event has been making waves online. In the clip, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Neeraj Goyat is seen throwing down the gauntlet, challenging influencers to step into the boxing ring.

Addressing social media personalities, he declared, “Mere saare influencer bhaiyo, ek baat kahunga—jo apni maa ka doodh pi rakha hai, boxing ring mein utro. Mere saath one-on-one fight karo, main tayar baitha hoon” (I want to say this to all influencers—if you have the guts, step into the boxing ring and fight me one-on-one. I am ready).

Direct Jab at Fukra Insaan

Neeraj didn’t hold back on Fukra Insaan (Abhishek Malhan) either. He accused Abhishek of dodging a fight, saying, “Meri post thi ek uspe Fukra Insaan comment mai ‘hahaha’ karke bhaag gaya. Aise bhaag kar kaam thodi chalega. Boxing ring mai aa fight kar” (On one of my posts, Fukra Insaan commented ‘hahaha’ and ran away. Don’t run. Come into the boxing ring and fight). He further taunted, “Asli fight karo, mai tayar baita hu” (Fight for real. I am ready).

Elvish Yadav Gets a Shoutout

Interestingly, Neeraj singled out Elvish Yadav, calling him the only real influencer in India. He praised Elvish’s boldness, noting that he doesn’t shy away from confrontations and even extended an open boxing challenge to him as well.

Panda Gang Takes a Hit

Neeraj further took a dig at Abhishek Malhan’s ‘Panda Gang’ fanbase, stating, “Aur ye offer asli influencer ke liye hai jinhone zindagi mai koi tir maar rakha hai. Unn aandu paandu ke liye nahi jinhone kuch nahi kara” (This offer is for influencers who have actually achieved something. Not for the so-called Panda Gang who haven’t done anything).

Abhishek Malhan Responds

Reacting to the viral video, Abhishek Malhan played it cool, dismissing any feud. “Koi scene nahi hai Neeraj ka” (There’s no scene with Neeraj), he said, adding, “I have huge respect for him. He can say anything. He got excited after seeing me at ECL.”

With the challenge laid down, fans are now left wondering—will Abhishek Malhan step into the ring, or is this battle staying online?