Bigg Boss OTT: OMG! Did Moose Jattana Just Reveal She Is Bisexual?

In recent footage from the live feed, we have come across some shocking revelations being made by this young social media influencer. In a conversation with co-contestant Pratik Sehjpal, Moose talked about her sexual orientation. She went on to reveal that she is bisexual. She said that she gets more attracted to boys, however, would like to marry a girl in future

Moose Jattana AKA Muskaan Jattana recently entered Bigg Boss as a contestant. The 20-year-old girl enjoys a following of 187K on Instagram and is quite popular on social media where she is quite vocal about socio-political issues. She belongs to Mohali, Punjab.

Moose Jattana was seen telling Pratik, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. When it comes to marriage, I would like to marry a girl if I develop a strong relationship with the person.”

Moose seems to be one of the strongest contestants this year. She recently made headlines after commenting on Akshara Singh’s profession which made the latter break into tears. Narrating the incident Akshara told co-participants, “I was casually asking her (Moose) to look for Gaba (Millind) for dinner and she said, ‘Gabe mere g**nd me hai’. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also commented on my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho’ She spoke like this.”

Akshara further added, “It doesn’t feel good. She has no right to comment on my occupation. I earn my bread and butter because of the Bhojpuri industry. That’s my profession. You make me do anything with love I will do. But don’t talk like that.” While speaking, Akshara started crying and Ridhima Pandit came to console her.

Before getting locked in the Bigg Boss House, Moose opened up about facing backlash on the show. She said, “Bigg Boss is a great platform for all the participants and my journey is not reality television or my followers. This is just an opportunity and at the end of the day, it won’t make or break me. I am only taking it as a fun experience. I think the one aim that I am going with is to show youth should be the youth. In India, there’s so much cultural, religious, familial, and moral pressure. When you are young, you should be able to make mistakes, you should be able to do things that others don’t find right and you should be able to be yourself. If I can represent that on a national platform, I am very happy.”