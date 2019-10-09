Bipasha Basu Celebrates Her First “Sindoor Khela” Post-Marriage With Karan Singh Grover, Pictures Inside

Share

It is truly said that one who is destined together will meet in some or the other way. After two failed marriages and several hookups, Karan Singh Grover met Bipasha and instantly fell for her. Their love story is no less than a dream. However, the couple met on the sets of “Alone” and from there only their feelings grew for each other and finally both tied a knot on April 30, 2016.

The couple in the truest sense is ‘made-for-each-other’ type of couple and this ‘made-in-heaven’ couple never steps back in praising each other in media interviews. And if you are someone who doesn’t mind PDA this couple is worth following on social media. Their love story is truly magical and makes one believe in destiny. As it is said that we meet people for a reason while some depart soon, some stay forever. So, this couple found forever in each other and one can’t easily lay off eyes when they both are together.

Bipasha who had completed three years of marital bliss with husband Karan Singh Grover celebrated Sindoor Khela for the first time after marriage. For the unversed Sindoor Khela is observed on the last day of Durga Puja i.e Dussehra where all the Bengali married women smear each other with sindoor. Take a look at the pictures:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Wl5XOFD6R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha will be next seen together in “Aadat Diaries”. In a recent interview, he opened up on sharing screen space with wife Bipasha and said, “I am actually someone who would, if possible, choose to work with her in every project. She is just a fabulous person to work with and I can’t get enough of her. We are mostly busy with our own work and often don’t get much time together, so I would like to spend more time with her. She will probably get sick of me, but I won’t. “What helps when I work with her is that she is very cooperative. I can rehearse my scenes with her and given her experience, her inputs are to the point. I think we complement each other on-screen. And I feel we should collaborate on more projects.”

When asked about when they are planning to embrace parenthood. Karan had shared in an interview “We definitely want a baby in future but it’s not happening right now. Parenting is a special feeling and we both would love to experience it for sure.” Karan had further added, “Before I become a father I think I have a lot of growing up to do. It’s not my forte, I mean growing up, I actually don’t understand what it means. (Laughs) So I don’t think I have the maturity yet. Having a child is no joke, I have to take proper responsibility for another life. If it happens now then Bipasha will have to deal with two kids at home.”

Bipasha and Karan never fail to give us goals. We wish them a lifetime of togetherness.