Bollywood Celebrities Who Slammed For Their Knowledge On CAA And NRC

With every passing day the protest and problems based on CAA and NRC are increasing. From protests to traffic, everything is not at its right place. From data services to the police, everything is messed up. Supporting to Jamia students, some of the big Bollywood celebs have come up. Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Hritik Rohan are a few big names from them.

While Alia Bhatt and Hritik Roshan did not go well with the users and they started trolling the two.

While Alia Bhatt shared the wrong and actually the old preamble, Hritik referred India with ‘youngest democracy’.

Alia Bhatt took her Instagram and shared a story that contained an old picture of the Preamble to the constitution which was amended during the 42nd Amendment. The preamble then included words such as ‘sovereign democratic republic’ in it and later it was changed to ‘sovereign, socialist secular democratic republic.’ Take a look at what she shared and how people started trolling her:

Now ‘War’ actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and shared his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the actor was mercilessly trolled by the audience as he credited India as the ‘youngest democracy’ in his post. Have a look at what he wrote and how people took it: