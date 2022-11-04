Bollywood Newcomer Janhvi Kapoor On Dealing With Criticism In Media

It is not uncommon for celebrities and other prominent people to be subjected to difficulties such as rumours, fake news, and other similar things, all of which can have a negative impact on their personal life and mental health. In a recent interview, the actress Janhvi Kapoor discussed her experience of being the subject of headlines that were either fabricated or misread. The actress expressed her confusion over the motivations of those who intentionally stir up controversy in order to garner sensational headlines.

She was quoted in The Indian Express as saying, “When I see some of the headlines that are published, I find myself completely perplexed. It baffles me how something that at first glance appears to be an honest exchange can suddenly become an opportunity for someone else to generate a headline or make you appear in a particular light. You will almost always be made to appear awful since that is what will get people talking and make headlines. But through the years, I’ve developed the ability to no longer be let down by other people. I went through a time where even exchanges that seemed perfectly regular would make me feel deceived”.

She continued that “However, everyone is just trying to do their job, and unfortunately, individuals in this field have been rewarded for being negative and putting out nasty headlines for far too long, so they think that is what sells. However, everyone is just trying to do their job. That’s the reality we live in now, unfortunately.”

After that, Janhvi went on to discuss the ways in which she has adapted her thinking to deal with these challenges. She warned that no matter what you do, people would find a reason to criticise you. I believe that if there is anything that I can do to exert any level of control over any of this, it is by attempting to be as truthful as possible and by making as much of an effort as I can to take responsibility of who I am as a person.

If I am going to be criticised regardless of what I do, then it is possible that I will just be criticised for expressing something that is true, since then at least I will have that much to cling to.”