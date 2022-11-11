Boney Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With Children Arjun And Anshula; See Pics

Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor. Boney turns 67 on November 11th. The makers of the recent film Milli, starring actress Janhvi Kapoor’s daughter, shared photos from her midnight birthday party on Instagram on Friday.

In her Instagram post, she said she had an “amazing” time with family and friends, including actress Shabana Azmi, who showered with love.

Boney shared the photo and posted it along with the caption, “How happy I was to celebrate my birthday with my family and good friends… Love and light to all!” Shabana Azmi, who also appeared in two birthday photos, responded to a heart emoji in Bonnie’s post “Salgirah Mubarak Boney ji. Bahut Sara Pyar(Happy Birthday Boney I love you so much).”

In the first photo he shared, Boney gives Arjun a birthday cake as Shabana watches. Anshula Kapoor cut one of the three cakes at the table in front of them. She was wearing a black and white polka dot dress. Arjun is dressed in all black and Boni is dressed in a blue kurta.

In the second photo, Boney is giving Anshula a cake while Arjun and Shabana are clapping. In a recent photo, Bonnie and Arjun pose with family and friends. Actor Mohit Marwa, son of Bonnie’s sister Lena Kapoor, and actress Satish Kaushik also joined in the group photo.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are the children of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, the late Mona Suri Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of Boney’s second wife, the late actress Sridevi. Previously, Arjun said that all of Boney’s children were bonded strong after Sridevi’s death in 2018. In Season 6 of Koffee with Karan, Janhvi revealed that they are all part of a WhatsApp group called “Daddy’s Kids”.