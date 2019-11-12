Breaking: Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalized Agian, Feels His Body Is Signalling Him To Slow Down

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors of them all. He has been here for over half a century and has blessed everyone with his spectacular acting skills. He has done hundreds of movies and everyone is a fan of this Bollywood Shehenshah.

However, the star has aged now and is regularly hospitalized for some kind of treatment. Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on October 18, 2019, after a three-day stay. He is now back home all hale and hearty and was spotted by the paparazzi, as he came out of the hospital accompanied by son, Abhishek Bachchan and wife, Jaya Bachchan. Here’s a glimpse:

He is quite active on social media portals like Twitter and Instagram and keeps posting pics and sharing his views on life and world. He recently wrote He shared a thought which put everyone in deep concern. The same could be read as “Spare times in the bank… lying around, skipping time to go by in rapid form… and reminiscing the work front by the day after… when there shall be the chair and the computer Ji and the audience.”

His blog further continued, “But first the leftovers of incidents from the times of DON and the cracks and breaks now playing up… and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement… at times of this it may be of interest too… to the body, but not the mind .. so one listens to the body .. and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say… “ Did we not tell you this to slow down” Slow down…? That’s what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track… so… what.”