Breaking: Karan Johar Takes Over Bigg Boss After Salman Khan Is Down With Dengue!

Salman Khan will not be hosting Bigg Boss this weekend due to a dengue fever diagnosis. According to reports, Karan Johar may step in and host the weekend special for the TV reality show.

Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue fever and has been sick for the past four to five days. The Bigg Boss host has been resting and has been advised by doctors not to engage in any physical activity.

Over the last two weeks, Salman Khan has been filming his upcoming film ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.’ The crew is currently filming alongside the rest of the cast, It is expected that Salman Khan will join them once he has recovered from his illness.

Karan Johar entertained everyone last year by hosting the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. He hosted the entire season of Big Brother OTT, which aired on Voot.

Karan Johar, who already had a full plate, couldn’t say no because, well, no one says no to Bhai, the same Bhai who had come to Karan’s rescue by taking over the role of the second lead in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when everyone else refused.

Furthermore, Colors and Endemol made Karan an irresistible offer. I’m referring to the zeroes on the check.

Karan has filmed a special episode of Bigg Boss 16 because the Dabangg actor was unable to do so. Karan will appear on Bigg Boss 16 for a special episode soon.

On the professional front:

Salman Khan has an intriguing slate of upcoming projects. He is currently filming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and his next project is Tiger 3. Bhaijaan will also appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film Pathaan.