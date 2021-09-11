These days with the advancement in Technology and Science. Everything has become easier or at least we have got alternatives now unlike old times. Even for becoming parents, one doesn’t need to go the natural or usual way. Nowadays there are other alternatives like IVF or Surrogacy if you are a single parent or you are facing issues in conceiving. IVF is in which woman eggs are fertilized with male sperm in a laboratory. And then planted in woman again like what we saw in good news movie. While in surrogacy there is the other woman who carries the baby for 9 months in her womb for the couple who wants to be the parents like what we saw in the Mimi movie.

Many celebs also opted for these options –

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan– Abram the youngest son of SRK and Gauri is from surrogacy. When Gauri and Shahrukh Khan decided to have a third child, they were also in their 40s. It could not happen naturally. So they turned to IVF and hired a surrogate to carry the baby. It is reported that Shahrukh and Gauri had tried to conceive naturally for two years. And then considered adoption, when their friends Seema and Sohail Khan recommended surrogacy.

Seema and Sohail Khan -Ten years after the birth of their first child, Nirvaan, Seema and Sohail Khan decided to have another baby. When it could not happen naturally, they too had to seek medical help and opted for IVF surrogacy. Their second baby, Yohan, was born in June 2011, about 13 years after their marriage.

Karan Johar- Filmmaker Karan Johar stated his desire to have a child—through adoption or surrogacy in his popular book ‘An Unsuitable Boy,’. As he is faintly open about his sexual orientation decided to go for surrogacy to complete his world. And now is the proud parent of two kids Yash and Roohi.

Farah Khan – Shirish Kunder- Bollywood’s ace choreographer and director Farah Khan were in her early 40s when she got married to Shirish Kunder. For two years they tried to have a baby naturally. And eventually turned to IVF. Farah was 43 years old when she had her triplets on February 11, 2008. It is possible that she used IVF with donor eggs because at that age eggs are likely to be the causative factor for infertility.

Tusshar Kapoor And Ekta Kapoor- Kapoor siblings, Tusshar and Ekta also joined the parent’s club when they welcomed their kids through surrogacy. While it was Tusshar who took the first step in the family to become a single parent. And welcomed son Laksshya Kapoor in June 2016. Ekta followed behind and welcomed a son, Ravie Kapoor in January 2019. Last year, it was also revealed that Ekta had been through a 7-year-long journey with multiple unsuccessful IUI and IVF attempts, before finally opting for surrogacy.

