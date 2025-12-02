Celina Jaitly Alleges Domestic Abuse By Husband Peter Haag, Seeks ₹50 Crore In Compensation: Report

Celina Jaitly, who has been in the spotlight for her efforts to secure her husband Peter Haag’s release from custody, has now reportedly filed a domestic violence complaint against him. Peter, an Austrian national, has been at the center of growing media attention as Celina continues to take legal and personal steps to address the situation in recent days, too.

After 15 years of marriage, Celina Jaitly has reportedly filed legal action against her husband, Peter Haag, under the Domestic Violence Act. Currently in India, the actress has approached a Mumbai court, accusing Peter, an Austrian national, of abuse, cruelty, and manipulation. Celina has not yet addressed the matter publicly. As per a Times of India report, the court has issued a summons directing Peter to appear on December 12. The hearing is expected to draw significant media attention soon.

Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband

According to the report, Celina stated in her petition that she “has endured continuous acts of domestic violence at his hands.” The actress, who is a mother of three, is seeking Rs 10 lakh per month in support and Rs 50 crore in damages. The petition also alleges that Peter has “completely restricted her access to the children, who are currently in his custody in Austria.” Celina is reportedly requesting a custody order that would give her “unrestricted virtual and telephonic access to the children.”

In court, Celina was represented by a legal team from Karanjawala & Co. As per TOI, the petition was placed before SC Tadye, the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri. It was officially submitted on November 21.

Further Details About the Application

The report revealed the details of the application, which stated: “Following the marriage, the complainant worked sporadically until she had children, after which the respondent (husband) prevented her from working under various pretenses, stripping her of her financial independence and dignity.” The application also noted that Celina “is an aggrieved person as defined under Section 2(a) of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.”

The petition described Peter as “a narcissistic and self-absorbed person who lacks compassion for his wife and their three children,” adding that his conduct is “exacerbated by a short temper and alcohol use.”

Additionally, it noted: “He has systematically dismantled the complainant’s identity and has deliberately deceived her into relinquishing control of her assets and finances,” additionally alleging that he “exploited her by pressuring her to transfer ownership of her residence in Mumbai to his name while she was experiencing severe depression following the loss of her newborn child and both parents within a few months of each other.”

The report further stated that the complaint claims the “severe emotional, physical, verbal, and financial abuse” escalated to such an extent that she felt forced to flee the couple’s home in Austria in the middle of the night, returning to India and leaving her three children behind.

According to reports, Peter often used racist and demeaning language toward her, calling her his “maidservant” and suggesting she “looked like his maid” or that “people might mistake her for domestic help.” The petition notes that this ongoing humiliation caused “severe emotional distress and a gradual erosion of her self-esteem.” While Celina continues to pursue a domestic violence case against Peter, she has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking intervention in her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly’s detention in the United Arab Emirates, claiming he has been “illegally abducted and held.”