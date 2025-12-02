Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Relationship Timeline: Siddharth, Divorce From Chay, and Marriage To Raj Nidimoru: Read Here!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has embraced love once again by marrying Raj Nidimoru. Over the years, her personal life often made headlines, especially after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, which sparked endless speculation about her relationship status. Rumours about her growing bond with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru also surfaced frequently. Finally, the actress silenced all gossip by tying the knot with Raj on December 1, 2025. As Samantha begins this beautiful new chapter, here’s a glimpse into her journey of love and past relationships.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu previously dated Siddharth

Siddharth’s romance with his wife, Aditi Rao Hydari, has been an inspiration to fans for years. But many don’t know that he once dated Samantha. During the filming of Jabardasth, the two co-stars reportedly fell in love. Various reports claim that Samantha and Siddharth were together from 2013 to 2015. Shortly after their breakup, Samantha began dating Naga Chaitanya (Chay).

Although Samantha and Siddharth never revealed the real reason behind their breakup, the actress once dropped a subtle hint. In an interview with MensXP, she said that if she hadn’t walked away from a past relationship before meeting Chay, she might have ended up like the legendary 1950s Telugu actress Savithri. For those who don’t know, Savithri went through immense personal struggles when her husband, Gemini Ganesan, had an affair and even began a second family while still married to her. Samantha added:

“I would have fallen into such a crisis in my personal life, just like actress Savithri. But thankfully, very soon, I realised it in the beginning and walked out of the relationship. This was when I sensed that it could end up badly. And then I’m blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He’s a gem.”

This sparked speculation that Siddharth might have cheated on Samantha. There were also strong rumours that their relationship was ‘toxic,’ with claims that Siddharth didn’t like her being close to male co-stars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce left many fans heartbroken

When fans discovered that Samantha and Chay were dating, it felt like their reel-life romance had come alive. Samantha had entered the film industry alongside Chay, who played the male lead in her debut movie, Ye Maaya Chesave. The two grew close, but since both were already in relationships, their friendship stayed just that for a long time. Eventually, they ended their previous relationships around the same time and began dating each other. The couple later tied the knot on January 29, 2017.

Fans were hit with surprising news when the much-loved former couple released a joint statement confirming their separation—just days before what would have been their fourth anniversary. The real reason behind their split remains unknown. After the divorce, both of them shared very different views about their relationship. Chay mentioned that he held no hard feelings toward Samantha. But during a Koffee with Karan appearance, Samantha joked that if she and her ex-husband were ever in the same room, all sharp objects should probably be kept away. She stated:

“There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes. It’s not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Officially Marries Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj were rumoured to be dating since early 2025. After months of speculation, the actress finally confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo with the filmmaker in November 2025. Now, almost a month after going public, the two have tied the knot. Just like Samantha, this is also Raj’s second time giving marriage another chance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Raj Nidimoru is one half of the famous writer-director duo, Raj and DK, known for hit projects like Farzi, The Family Man, and more. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, but the couple, who wed in 2015, separated in 2022 and eventually divorced. Around the same time, in 2021, Samantha and Raj crossed paths during the shoot of The Family Man 2. That year, Samantha also publicly confirmed her separation from her husband, Naga Chaitanya.