‘She’s Fake’: Ashnoor Kaur Cuts Ties With Tanya Mittal After Bigg Boss 19

Television actor Ashnoor Kaur has declared that once the lights of Bigg Boss 19 went off, so did her loyalty towards former contestant Tanya Mittal. In a forthright interview after her eviction, Kaur labelled Tanya “fake” and announced she does not intend to keep in touch or maintain any bond outside the show.

During the season, the two had recurring clashes. Ashnoor says these tensions weren’t limited to on-screen rivalry; she believes Tanya’s warmth and composure inside the house masked a calculated, image-conscious strategy. She stated clearly: “She’s a smart, cunning player pretending to be something she’s not.”

Although they shared a polite farewell on air, Ashnoor insists that was only a courtesy. Her real feelings didn’t soften. “I cannot pretend to like someone on their face and feel entirely different inside,” she said, emphasising she won’t continue what she described as a pretense.

Ashnoor’s criticism didn’t stop with Tanya. She also called fellow housemate Malti Chahar a hypocrite, citing repeated inconsistencies between her words and actions during the show. This paints a broader picture of distrust, beyond a personal spat, about authenticity inside reality TV walls.

On the other hand, Ashnoor reserved her appreciation for co-contestant Abhishek Bajaj, calling him her “best friend,” and said their bond remains unaffected by the season’s drama. She added that despite not winning the trophy, she’s thankful for the support and feels she “won hearts.”

Ashnoor’s blunt remarks have resonated with many fans, especially those who felt Tanya portrayed herself as the “sweet and spiritual girl” for most of the season. Critics of Tanya say this exposes how behind the glamour, reality shows often mask strategic behaviour with carefully curated public personas. Some fans believe Ashnoor’s call-out could highlight the manipulation of image that viewers seldom question.

Still, there’s another camp that feels Ashnoor’s statement comes too late, some say tensions inside the house flavoured her words, while others argue that once the cameras are off, it becomes easy to take strong public stances.

This turn of events signals a recurring dilemma with reality TV friendships: when do on-screen alliances become real? And if contestants win over appearance and audience admiration during the show, does that translate to actual human bonds? Ashnoor’s post-show confession suggests not always.

In the end, her verdict seems firm: some relationships are strictly for the screen. Real life demands a different honesty and when that’s missing, silence is better than pretense.