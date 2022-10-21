Charu Asopa Shares Pictures With Daughter Zianna As She Recovers From Dengue; Fans Pour Love & Blessings!

Television actress Charu Asopa was in the news for her marriage to her husband Rajeev Sen. Both decided to separate and divorce. But, Charu and Rajeev gave their relationship another chance for their daughter Zianna and left fans happy with their decision.

She recently shared pictures of her daughter Zianna. She revealed that her daughter was diagnosed with dengue. For the past two day,s she was in the hospital. Charu shared a picture of Zianna from the hospital bed leaving fans emotional. She thanked the hospital for taking care of Zianna. She was seen spending time with her little doll.

In the picture, Zianna is seen playing on her mother’s lap. The bandage from the IV drip was visible on her arm. Charu captioned it, “My Instagram family, today after three days my Jaan (darling), my little Ziana is feeling better. Two days back she was diagnosed with dengue and I’m so proud of my little angel. She is my brave bachha (child). She had a very difficult time last few days but now she is recovering.”

She further added, “A big thank you to Sparsh Hospital Bhilwara and Doctor Atul Heda. Thank you to the whole staff of Sparsh Hospital , they are taking really good care of ziana. She is still admitted in the hospital but getting better. truly doctors are angels.”

After that, her friends and her fans flooded the comments section with good wishes. They even showered Zianna with endless love and blessings. One of the comments said, “Poor bacha… has to go through this.. you have your mama Angel and she won’t let you fall.. speedy recovery bebu… Charu takes care of yourself too. God, bless.”