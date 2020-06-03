Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are happily married since the past one year and keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media. a few weeks ago, Rajiv took to his Instagram and shared a series of intimate pictures with Charu. However, the couple got trolled by the netizens. Charu Asopa is no new to internet trolling and she has received the same once again. Now, Charu Asopa trolled for showing off too much of her cleavage in a red sequins crop jacket that she paired with black jeggings.

On Tuesday, Charu took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures which shows her cleavage in a deep neck top. The pictures didn’t go well with the netizens and she gets trolled very badly. One of the users wrote, “Body dikhane ka itne hi saukh h to thora sa kyu pura dikha deti.” Well Charu did not turn a blind eye towards this comment, instead, replied to it without being nasty. Replying to the trolling she said, “If I have a good body, I’ll flaunt it. Tumhari hai toh tum bhi dikhao.”

Earlier in an interview with ET Times, Charu revealed that the couple doesn’t discuss before posting the pics on social media. The couple gets to know about the same after getting trolled for their pictures. “We don’t discuss before posting any pic. We share whatever we feel like. Later we realise, ‘arre hum toh troll ho gaye,” said Charu.

