Checkout 5 Easy Yoga Poses You Can Do At Your Desk!

Research shows that practicing yoga in the workplace enhances your cognitive performance, mental agility, and concentration. Additionally, it relaxes your body by lowering your stress level.

Nearly 53% of corporate firms have introduced a yoga culture in the workplace to boost productivity. We have selected five easy yoga poses for you to practice at your desk during work.

Neck Stretch

You can include this in the warm-up section, which connects your breath and movement. You have to roll back your shoulders and open your chest. The pose relaxes your entire spine area.

Additionally, the neck stretch pose helps distress your neck, shoulders, and upper back. Perform this pose for a minute.

Shoulder Rolls

Seated shoulder rolls are ideal for people with sedentary lifestyles. Since working people complain about stiffness, headaches, and shoulder pain, this pose may heal posture-related complications.

Roll your shoulders forwards and up while inhaling and exhaling accordingly. The pose boosts energy in the body.

Reverse Prayer

Also known as Viparita Namaskar asana, it is a standing chest opener pose. Although, you can perform it in a seated position.

It requires you to join your palms in the backside of the body. The pose helps you open up your shoulder joints and strengthen your arms. It also prevents different cardiovascular diseases. You can do it for two minutes for maximum benefits. It also increases lung capacity, improving the respiratory system.

Chair Twist

Two minutes of chair twist offers flexibility to the shoulders, spine, hips, and shoulders. It stimulates the back muscles and maintains normal spine movement.

Hold the chair while seated, moving the torso left and right. The pose energizes you quickly, releasing tensions in the back and related areas. Two minutes of chair twist will be beneficial.

Seated Eagle Pose

The pose improves the upper body posture. Also known as the seated Garudasana, it asks you to inter-twin your arms like two snakes and breathe normally. It stretches your elbow, wrist, and shoulder joints. The pose also helps destress your lower neck region and improves the sense of balance. Try for a minute.