Checkout Margot Robbie’s Iconic Looks From The ‘Barbie’ Press Tour Wardrobe!

Actress Margot Robbie is presently promoting her forthcoming flick, Barbie. The actress’s funny wardrobe choices for the marketing cycle are dominated by the hue pink, which was inspired by actual Barbie doll sets. Her intricate style pays homage to the Barbie doll and her renowned clothes from years gone by.

As she travels the world promoting the summer’s biggest film, the star channels her inner Barbie girl. Ahead of the highly anticipated live-action Barbie film, the Australian actress is appearing throughout the world with an outfit that appears as if it was plucked right from Barbie Land. Margot has welcomed and embraced the Barbie-core fashion, and there is no turning back now.

Let’s Take A Peek At Her Flawless Style For The FIlm’s Press Tour.

Vintage Princess

Margot Robbie wore a Vivienne Westwood Couture gown to the European Barbie premiere in London, which was inspired by the 1990 “Enchanted Evening” doll. The corseted gown had a draped side train and was made of blush pink satin and embroidered white tulle. It was accessorised with ivory opera gloves, a pearl choker, and a rose brooch.

Pink Power Glam

Andrew Mukamal was inspired by the ‘Day to Night dual’ design of the 1985 Barbie doll. This power skirt suit will be remembered for how nicely it was accessorised. If you’re wondering why the outfit seems so identical to the doll’s ’85 iteration, it was custom-made by the luxury brand Versace. The pumps were from Manolo Blahnik.

Divine Red

The actress looked lovely in a red mini-dress. The blood red satin gown was designed by Turkish-British designer Dilara Fndkolu and included strapless embellishments. The waist is cinched, and the front is panelled with corsetry. She finished her stunning ensemble with a similar pair of red sandals and a purse with diamond studs. the hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, and the curtain fringe provided the perfect framing for her face. The glam game was on point, with elegant eyeliner and an earthy lip colour.

Gingham Dream

During CinemaCon, Robbie showed off her Barbie promotional outfit in a Prada gingham two-piece. She accessorised in a Barbie-esque manner, wearing bright pink Christian Louboutin heels and Jessica McCormack heart earrings.

Polka Power

Margot nailed her style, which was inspired by the ‘Pink and Fabulous’ Barbie Doll from 2015. Valentino’s risqué cut-out little polka-dotted pink dress looked stunning on her. Don’t pass up the yellow bag.

Baby’s Groovy

Fashion reviewers and aficionados couldn’t help but call this look ‘iconic’ because of how expertly it was designed and, most importantly, since Margot’s prowess as a fashion icon was well mirrored in the way she carried it. This Versace outfit included a metallic miniskirt with a gorgeous cable knit jumper.

LA Cruising

Margot Robbie was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills wearing the ultimate Barbie attire. She matched her car in a bubblegum pink Bottega Veneta ensemble that included a matching tiny ‘Cabat’ tote and custom pink Manolo Blahnik Jada mules. Margot Robbie nailing this look and how is a story that will go down in fashion history. There is no doubt in my mind that this appearance is the pinnacle of the Barbie-core movement.

Travel In Comfort

The actress was spotted at Sydney Airport wearing a vintage Chanel costume reminiscent of Claudia Schiffer’s spring/summer 1996 catwalk look, which included a checkered pink blazer, classic two-tone slingbacks, and the ultimate Barbie carry-on, pink antique baggage.

After Party

Margot pays homage to Barbie’s 1985 Day to Night look at the Seoul premiere. Margot was seen wearing custom-made Versace, styled by prominent stylist Andrew Mukamal. Her look was another Barbie-inspired look, with a pink tulle dress with a sequined bustier and embroidered straps.

Pink Sparkle

Her other popular look was a glittering pink embroidered skirt paired with a blazer and corset. Margot wore a Moschino suit inspired by the 1964 Barbie doll, which she accessorised with a bright pink heart bag, a beaded bow hairband, and soft hair curls.

Glimmering Glamour

Another vintage Versace moment for the actress, who walked the pink carpet at a Barbie party in Sydney wearing a blush chainmail Versace mini-dress. She complemented the ensemble with a pair of glass shoes and a bustier detail, keeping it simple and minimal.

Magic In Monochrome

This striped, black and white dress was another of our favourite looks from the Margot wardrobe. The strapless, front-cut style with horizontal stripes is ideal for the festive season. She finished the outfit with a chic ponytail, white cat eye sunglasses, and a coating of red lipstick.

Pink Carpet Ready

Schiaparelli’s black gown featured a tulle hemline and strapless design. Black gloves, slingback shoes, and a choker necklace completed the look.

Robbie’s appearance, styled by Andrew Makamal, was a reproduction of the ‘Solo In The Spotlight’ doll from 1960, she accessorised her red carpet ensemble with a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker necklace, a dramatic red lip, and a sleek updo.