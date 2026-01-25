Circle Jail Shivpuri Inmate Aaram’s Skill Initiative Transforms Prison Furniture Unit

Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh | Tinka Tinka India Awards 2025

Circle Jail, Shivpuri, has emerged as a powerful example of reform through skill development, with the inspiring work of Aaram (34)—a convicted inmate serving a life sentence since 2022—now receiving national recognition under the Tinka Tinka India Awards 2025 – Special Mention (Male category).

Aaram, who has been lodged in Circle Jail Shivpuri since 2022, voluntarily joined the jail’s furniture manufacturing unit soon after his incarceration. With formal education up to Class 8, his journey is marked not by prior training, but by discipline, responsibility, and a willingness to learn.

From Volunteer to Trainer

Recognising his dedication and craftsmanship, jail authorities, especially Ramesh Arya, Superintendent of the jail, entrusted Aaram with greater responsibility. His consistent performance led to a critical role: training fellow inmates in furniture-making skills. Under his guidance, multiple inmates have been trained in carpentry, finishing, and production processes.

Today, the jail’s furniture industry is functioning efficiently, producing items such as tables, chairs, beds, sofas, and dining furniture—many of which are supplied to government offices and institutions. The unit has also become a structured training space where inmates acquire employable skills, preparing them for reintegration into society.

A Model of Reform in Shivpuri Jail

Aaram’s work has directly contributed to:

Revitalisation of the jail’s furniture workshop

Skill training for multiple inmates on a continuous basis

Productive engagement of prisoners in meaningful labour

Improved discipline, teamwork, and morale within the jail

His efforts reflect the core philosophy of reformative justice, where prisons become spaces of transformation rather than mere punishment.

Recognition at the National Level

In recognition of his contribution, Aaram was recommended for and awarded the Tinka Tinka India Award 2025. The award honours inmates whose constructive work brings positive change in correctional institutions and sets examples of responsibility, leadership, and self-improvement.

About the Initiative

Started in 2015 by Professor (Dr.) Vartika Nanda, head, Department of Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College, and Founder of Tinka Tinka Foundation, Tinka Tinka India Awards celebrate creativity, skill, and reform inside Indian prisons, highlighting stories that often remain unseen. These awards are sole awards in India that honour the talents of prison inmates and prison staff together, annually. 18 inmates were chosen for Tinka Tinka India Awards, 2025 across three categories: Painting, Special Mention, and Bandini. Aaram was one of them.

Aaram’s journey from a volunteer inmate to a trainer and leader in Circle Jail Shivpuri stands as a testament to what structured opportunities, trust, and human dignity can achieve.

