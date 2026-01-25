Palash Muchhal Deletes All Photos With Smriti Mandhana From Instagram Amid Ongoing Controversy

Bollywood singer Palash Muchhal is once again making headlines, this time for a major social media move. The singer, who was earlier set to marry Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has reportedly deleted all photos and posts featuring Smriti from his Instagram account, further fueling speculation about their separation. Social media users noticed on Sunday, January 25, 2026, that Palash Muchhal’s Instagram feed no longer includes any pictures or posts with Smriti Mandhana.

Earlier, the singer had shared several affectionate posts for the cricketer, including birthday wishes and festival greetings. It is also being reported that both Palash and Smriti have unfollowed each other on social media platforms. This development comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Palash Muchhal. In recent weeks, several allegations surfaced online claiming that the singer had cheated on Smriti Mandhana.

Palash has strongly denied these claims, calling them false and baseless. Apart from this, he has also been accused of a financial fraud worth ₹40 lakhs, allegations which he has rejected outright. The singer has reportedly filed a defamation suit in response to these claims. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was scheduled to take place on November 23, 2025.

However, the families initially postponed the wedding citing health-related reasons. Eventually, the wedding was cancelled in late December 2025, leaving fans shocked and curious about the sudden turn of events. So far, neither Palash Muchhal nor Smriti Mandhana has publicly revealed the reason behind calling off the wedding.

Notably, Smriti had already removed all posts related to Palash from her social media accounts earlier, and Palash’s recent action has now added more weight to breakup rumors. While speculation continues online, both the singer and the cricketer have chosen to remain silent, focusing on their respective careers amid the intense public scrutiny surrounding their personal lives.