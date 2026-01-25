Arun Govil Reacts to AR Rahman’s Communalism Remark, Says Hindi Film Industry Is a Symbol of Diversity

A recent statement by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has sparked widespread discussion across the entertainment industry. Now, veteran actor and politician Arun Govil has shared his perspective, stating that the Hindi film industry is a living example of diversity and inclusivity, where people from all religions and backgrounds have always found equal opportunities.

Arun Govil addressed the issue at an event jointly organized by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Cine Artists Welfare Trust on January 23. His remarks came in response to AR Rahman’s earlier statement, in which the composer claimed that he had received fewer work opportunities in Bollywood over the past eight years and hinted that communalism could be a reason behind it.

Reacting to Rahman’s comment, Arun Govil strongly disagreed with the idea that communal discrimination exists in the Hindi film industry. Speaking to one of the media houses, he said that it has never happened that artists were denied work based on religion. According to him, Bollywood has consistently promoted unity and equal representation.

Citing prominent examples, Arun Govil said, “In our Hindi film industry, people of every religion have worked and succeeded. Even today, there is no communal discrimination. In fact, the film industry is the only industry where such differences do not exist.” He further mentioned legendary and contemporary actors like Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan as proof of Bollywood’s inclusive nature.

Govil added that if communal bias truly existed, these actors would not have risen to the heights of superstardom. “Earlier, Dilip Kumar was the undisputed king of cinema, and today stars like Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir continue to rule hearts. Their success itself proves that the industry does not discriminate,” he said. Meanwhile, AR Rahman later issued a clarification on social media on January 18, stating that his comments had been misunderstood.