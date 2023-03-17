Popular stand-up comedian Khayali Saharan is in trouble. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame has been booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Jaipur. A case has been registered against him.

Khayali Saharan Booked For Allegedly Raping A Woman

It was alleged that Khayali raped the woman in a hotel room, as police said on Thursday. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against him on Tuesday at Mansarovar police station in Jaipur.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the comedian, in an “inebriated condition” allegedly raped the woman. He allegedly did it on the pretext of helping her get a job.

Section That Is Registered Against The Comedian

The case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) against the comedian after the complaint was lodged by the woman. Sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav of Mansarovar police station said that the matter is being investigated. About the woman, police said she hails from Sriganganagar and worked as a marketing executive for a firm. Both the women came in contact with Khayali nearly a month related to job.

Meanwhile, on the matter AAP spokesperson Yogendra Gupta has said, that the party has lakhs of workers and Khayali is one of them. The spokesperson said that what the comedian does in his private life is a different matter. It nothing to do with the party.