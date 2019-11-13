Cuteness Alert; Taimur Ali Khan Left His Fans Awestruck As He Sweety Says Mommy Kareena, ‘I Will Not Do It’

The one thing that is common between you and us is that all of us get happy if we see the cutest munchkin of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan. His daily activities cheer us up. 2-year –old Tim is popular among everyone. Multiple celebrities from the tinsel town have, time and again, expressed their desire and baby-crush over him.

Now, little Tim is accompanying his mommy Kareena in Chandigarh for the shooting of her next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. And the cuteness has started to overload since the time Tim was spotted at the airport with the Indian Flag left fans going ‘aww.’ Recently, a video has been doing around about where Taimur enjoying the winter season in Chandigarh and playing in the sand. However, what left everyone awestruck was when in the midst of his game, he stops and tells mommy, ‘I will not do it’. Have a look:

Back then, Saif shared about Taimur’s growing popularity in an interview with the DNA, he had stated, “I think the whole country loves Taimur. He is a great energy to have around you. He has quite a happening social life, too. Right now, he is not even home, he’s gone for his evening time out with friends! He’s very busy (laughs).”

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Saif had talked about Taimur’s perception of media, and had revealed, “Timtim is more media-savvy than either me or Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan). He calls the photographers ‘Mediawale’. He thinks Mediawale is a name! One of his favourite games is to point my camera at people. He will say ‘khichik khichik khichik’ and pretend to be ‘Mediawale’!”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Amir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is being helmed by Advait Chandan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.