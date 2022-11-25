Delhi Court Orders Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice, Image And Name Cannot Be Used Without His ‘Permission’; Deets Inside!

Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan is regarded as one of the most successful as well as influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. On Friday, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order to prevent the unlawful use of Amitabh’s name, picture, voice or any feature of his personality.,

The order is a landmark judgment. It is the first of its kind in India. It is not only against defendants Rajat Nagi, Rana Partap Singh & Ors. but also the wider world for misusing Bachchan’s name, image, voice, and personality qualities.

Eminent lawyers Harish Salve and Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand, instructed by Anand and Naik, appeared in the High Court for Mr. Bachchan.

Ameet Naik, Joint Managing Partner of Anand and Naik stated, “This landmark verdict will injuct any person from using the name, image, voice and other personality attributes of Mr. Bachchan without his consent and authorization by any means, physical or digital. The Indian jurisprudence will finally develop and evolve on personality rights and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is the right personality to set this trend.”

He said, “We are pleased that the Delhi High Court has presented this landmark verdict and am grateful to Mr. Salve and Mr. Praveen Anand for this trend-setting order which will help talent in our country to protect their personality rights”.

The HC passed a detailed order against the defendants ans well as the world at large for violating the rights and attributes of his personality including his name ‘Amitabh Bachchan/ Bachchan/ AB/ Big-B,’ image, and voice. The High Court directed the DOT and the Ministry of Electronics & IT to take down all links/websites infringing on Bachchan’s properties.