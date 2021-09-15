If the firecracker rules are violated at a rally, wedding or religious festival, the organizer of the event is liable to pay Rs 10,000 in residential and commercial areas and up to Rs 20,000 in silent zones. If the rules are violated a second time in the same area, the fine will be increased to Rs 40,000. If the rules are violated more than twice, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will have to be paid and the area will be sealed, as per the amended rules.

Last year, when the Delhi government imposed a ban on firecrackers, the government faced heavy criticism for imposing the ban just days ahead of Diwali, when licenses had been procured and crackers had already been stocked up for sale, resulting in losses for traders.

Later this ban was also reiterated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which said that the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas will be prohibited starting midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30, 2020. Looking at the deteriorating air quality of the national capital in December last year, the NGT extended the ban to Christmas and New Year’s.