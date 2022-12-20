Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Brother Andeep Isn’t Happy With Her Wedding With Shahnawaz Sheikh, Shares cryptic post

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s brother Andeep has shared a cryptic post on social that has led netizens to surprise.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name after gambling Gopi Modi within the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as well as taking part in reality suggests Bigg Boss thirteen, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15. The day gone by, the actress tied the knot to gym trainer boyfriend Shahnawaz got married and now looks as if it has brought about some circle of relatives drama.

Well, seems like Devoleena’s brother Andeep isn’t too pleased by this union. The purpose for the identical is his latest cryptic put up on social media.

Sharing a text picture on Instagram, Andeep truly captioned it “#reelisnotreal”. The image shared by using Devoleena Bhattacharjee examine, “Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment- They don’t have any respect or regard for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail.”

Many fans took to the comment phase to proportion their thoughts in this cryptic put up. One netizen wrote, “brave guy. It needs guts to publicly disown one of your very own. Another one added, “No issues, we will’t manipulate absolutely everyone’s destiny. We will just be a properly-wisher. Don’t suppose an excessive amount of.” A third laughed pronouncing, Bhai koi na 1 saal me khud daurti hui ayegi!👐 jab use jabran convert aur burkha pehnaega! 🤣”

Some more comments on this post by using Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s brother examine, “Reelisnotreal he mentioned in his put up…… method some thing he stated is fiction and it’s not related to all and sundry……” “Sense for ur circle of relatives guy…u and ur family appears to be non secular purchase what have ur sister done it…?? She is totally brainwashed” and masses more.