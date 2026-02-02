Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Calls Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar “Sinister and Dangerous”, Sparks Online Debate

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar continues to dominate headlines, not just for its record-breaking box office performance but also for the intense debate surrounding its content. While the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been celebrated by many, others have labelled it propaganda. Now, Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal has strongly criticised the film, calling it sinister and dangerous.

Shazia Iqbal

Shazia Iqbal’s Instagram Posts Go Viral

Shazia Iqbal recently shared a series of Instagram Stories after watching Dhurandhar on Netflix on January 30. Without initially naming the film, she wrote, “What a sinister film this is. This is no secret, nor was it made unknowingly. Spreading hatred and inciting violence is in this film’s DNA.” In another story, she added a contrasting note, praising the technical aspects of the movie, “But it’s a well-made film. The background music is also cool. Friends in the industry, you did a great job. Well done. It’s a good thing that most of you don’t care about minorities to hide your gross negligence.”

Shazia Iqbal’s Post

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Calls Them “False”

She used the popular song FA9LA from Dhurandhar in these posts, which further fuelled speculation about the film she was referring to. As the posts went viral, Shazia Iqbal made another Instagram Story, this time clearly naming Dhurandhar. Reacting to comparisons between her film Dhadak 2 and Dhurandhar, she wrote, “So many people and lists are saying that Dhadak 2 and Dhurandhar are the same kind of film. Are people schizophrenic? Or maybe people really have a lot of talents and we’re just being too harsh.”

Shazia Iqbal

Shortly after the backlash intensified, Shazia Iqbal made her Instagram account private, further adding to the online buzz. Shazia also took a swipe at the teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “The Kerala Story 2.” She shared the teaser on her Instagram Story with Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from Swades playing in the background and wrote, “And then here’s the teaser of Kerala Story 2.”

Shazia Iqbal

This post, too, drew strong reactions from social media users. Despite the controversy, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. Released on December 5, the film reportedly earned over ₹10 billion in India and more than ₹13 billion worldwide. The film also set multiple records, with its song FA9LA making headlines for its global popularity.