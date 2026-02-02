‘For Atheist Nation Comes First,’ Javed Akhtar Opened Up On Being An Atheist And His View On Nationalism

Veteran lyricist, screenwriter, and poet Javed Akhtar has once again found himself at the centre of public discourse, this time not for his iconic songs or film scripts, but for his bold views on religion, atheism, nationalism, education, and society. Javed Akhtar was in Lucknow on Sunday, February 1, where he attended a programme at the Academy Auditorium organised to mark the birth anniversary of Comrade Shankar Dayal Tiwari.

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar On Religion

During the event, the celebrated writer spoke candidly on a wide range of issues, drawing attention across social and political circles. Addressing a question on why religion is often being linked with nationalism in today’s times, and why he personally identifies as an atheist, Javed Akhtar said that believers have two options, religion and nationalism.

Javed Akhtar

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Calls Them “False”

“An atheist does not have the option of religion,” he said, adding that for an atheist, the nation naturally comes first. His remarks quickly gained traction on social media, sparking debates among supporters and critics alike. Sharing anecdotes from his early life, Javed Akhtar spoke about the ideological environment he grew up in. “When I was born in Gwalior, someone told me that the Azaan is recited in a child’s ear at birth. My father and all his friends were communists. Someone whispered the Communist Manifesto in my ears instead,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Javed Akhtar

He further recalled that there was a picture of Joseph Stalin in his home. “When I was a child, I was told he was my grandfather. I believed it. When I turned five, someone told me that he couldn’t be my grandfather,” he added humorously. Speaking about religion and morality, Javed Akhtar said he respects religious people who do good deeds, but questioned the moral framework based on reward and punishment.

Javed Akhtar

“Religion says if you do good, you’ll go to heaven; if you do bad, you’ll go to hell. It sets a quota, pray five times, worship for an hour, and you’re done,” he said. According to him, true morality cannot be driven by greed or fear. “I have to help people endlessly. Even then, my quota will never be complete,” he added.