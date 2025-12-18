Dino Morea Mourns the Loss of His Father Ronnie Morea, Bollywood Celebrities Offer Condolences

This year has been an emotional one for Bollywood. While the industry has celebrated memorable films and performances, it has also witnessed several heartbreaking losses. Recently, the film fraternity was shaken by the news of Dharmendra’s passing, and now sorrow has struck actor Dino Morea’s family as well. Dino Morea’s father, Ronnie Morea, has passed away, leaving the actor and his loved ones grief-stricken.

Dino Morea Shares an Emotional Tribute

Dino Morea took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of his father’s demise. Posting a series of unseen pictures and videos on Instagram, the actor penned a deeply emotional note that reflected the bond he shared with his father and the life lessons he learned from him. In his heartfelt post, Dino wrote about living life to the fullest, laughing every day, being passionate, spending time in nature, working hard, being kind, and loving wholeheartedly.

He described his father as the embodiment of all these qualities, calling him his guru, hero, and biggest inspiration. Expressing his pain and love, Dino wrote that he will miss his father immensely and imagined him celebrating life even in the afterlife. He concluded the note with an emotional message, “Until we meet again, be happy. I love you very much.” As soon as Dino shared the post, several celebrities from the film industry came forward to express their condolences and support.



Stars like Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Sandhya Mridul, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani, Amrita Arora, Chunky Panday, and Bakhtiyar Irani commented on the post, offering heartfelt messages and strength to the grieving actor. Fans also flooded the comment section with prayers and emotional messages, standing by Dino during this difficult time. Ronnie Morea, Dino’s father, had lived in Italy for nearly 11 years before moving to India.

Though he stayed away from the limelight, his influence on Dino’s life was profound, as evident from the actor’s emotional tribute. Ronnie Morea’s values, discipline, and zest for life clearly shaped Dino’s outlook both personally and professionally. On the professional front, Dino Morea was recently seen in Housefull 5 and is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming web series Four More Shots Season 4. Despite the personal loss, fans and colleagues have extended their support, hoping the actor finds strength during this challenging phase.