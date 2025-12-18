Neha Kakkar Gave A Silent Yet Befitting Reply To Trolls With Coffee In Her Amid Lollipop… Candy Shop Controversy

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are once again in the spotlight, but this time for all the controversial reasons. Their newly released song ‘Lollipop… Candy Shop’ has sparked massive outrage on social media, with several users accusing the track of promoting obscenity and disrespecting Indian culture. Amid growing criticism, Tony Kakkar has given a bold and unapologetic response, while Neha Kakkar has reacted in her own subtle way, without saying a single word.

As the trolling intensified, Tony Kakkar took to his Instagram status to address the backlash head-on. In the video, he first recites a few lines from the controversial song and then openly reacts to the criticism. Tony said that he is actually enjoying reading the comments and made it clear that trolling is inevitable when it comes to pop music. He emphasized that such songs cater to a massive audience and are also essential from a business point of view.

He further stated that the money required to create emotional and meaningful songs like ‘Koi Apna Hoga’ and ‘Zindagi Bata De’ comes from commercial tracks like Lollipop… Candy Shop. Ending his statement on a provocative note, Tony said that people are free to talk, abuse, or even love the song, but they should keep giving views, as that is what truly matters.

His statement, “Go ahead and abuse us as much as you want, just give us views,” has further divided the internet, with many questioning his attitude and others calling it a practical response to online trolling. While Tony chose to speak openly, Neha Kakkar responded in a completely different way. The singer shared a reel on her Instagram status where she is seen relaxing and enjoying quality time with her loved ones.

In the video, Neha raises a coffee cup in a cheerful toast, clearly appearing unbothered by the ongoing controversy. Interestingly, the Lollipop… Candy Shop song plays in the background. Fans believe that this reel is Neha’s way of giving a silent but fitting reply to the trolls, showing that she is chilling and not letting negativity affect her peace. However, Neha has not made any direct statement addressing the allegations or criticism so far.