Dipika Kakar And Shoiab Ibrahim Trolled For Their Instagram Post On Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Deets Inside

The entire nation is in shock due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, leaving 28 people dead and 22 innocent. Meanwhile, TV actress Dipika Kakar and her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim, posted on social media and said that they were in Kashmir but are safe and have come to Delhi. With this information, Shoaib wrote something in his post, due to which he is now being trolled.

Actress Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim recently posted on his social media handle in which he wrote, ‘Friends, you all must have been tensed for us but we are safe, fine. We left Kashmir this morning and have reached Delhi. Thank you for your concern.’ Shoaib further writes, ‘New vlog will also come soon.’ When Shoaib informed that he was safe and talked about a new vlog releasing soon, social media users got angry.

Actually, this TV couple also runs a lifestyle vlog channel and shares every big and small thing in their life with fans by making vlogs. Both of them were also making a Kashmir vlog for this YouTube channel. Shoaib talks about this vlog in his post. Talking about vlogs amidst such a big terrorist attack in Pahalgam did not go well with social media users.

Many users trolled Shoaib and Deepika, calling it shameful. One user wrote, ‘These people are worried about vlogs amidst the attack.’ Another wrote that they should be unfollowed. Let us tell you that Deepika Kakkar had recently shared things related to her life on Nayandeep Rakshit’s YouTube channel. During this time, Deepika said, ‘My wedding took place in Maudha (Uttar Pradesh), i.e., Shoaib’s hometown. All the people from Shoaib’s side were there. My parents did not do a single thing in the wedding, did not make a single preparation for the wedding. I do not want to say anything more than this.’ Deepika’s statement did not go down well with social media users, after which Deepika was trolled a lot.