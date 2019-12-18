Divyanka: Gold Medallist In Rifle Shooting; Know What Your Favourite Celebrity Was Before They Started Acting

Share

We are often attracted to the world of Bollywood and TV stars. We see them as role models but do you know that many of them also someday dreamt the same as we are doing. Back then, when the professions of our favourite actors were different, even they wanted to live a life that they are living now. Have a look at the list of people who had different jobs.

Preetika Rao

Sister of Amrita Rao, Preetika Rao is a well-established model now. Earlier, she used to work as a journalist.

Sunil Grover

The man who always reminds us of Guthi is a successful comedian now. However, earlier he used to be a Radio Jockey by profession. Now, the actor was also seen with Salman Khan in a supportive role in his film, Bharat.

Shivaji Satam

Everyone knows this man from CID as he played the role of ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam. He had done graduation in Physics and was a bank official.

Karan Mehra

People loved the performance of Karan as Naitik in the soap series ‘Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata hai’. Well, not a lot of them knows that he was initially a fashion designer before he entered into this acting business. And now he is one of the Indian Television industry’s highest-paid actor.

Namik Paul

The heartthrob of millions heart Namik, started off as a journalist with NDTV. Later, he chose modelling and then finally became an actor.

Divyanka Tripathi

Nation Bahu, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who started her journey from Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann is a gold medallist in rifle shooting. She worked in rifle shooting training academy in hometown Bhopal before being an actress.

Aamir Ali

The serial “FIR” fame actor Aamir Ali is a well-known actor. But not all of us might know the fact that before becoming an accomplished actor, he used to be a flight steward which means a flight attendant. But eventually ended up being an actor and made his television debut with Star Plus’s serial “Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii”.

Anas Rashid

Television actor Anas Rashid, who became a household name after playing the role of Sooraj in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Despite being a successful actor, what’s more, surprising is that he never wanted to be an actor. Anas Rashid graduated from Chandigarh and owns a fast-food restaurant.