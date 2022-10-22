Diwali 2022: Katrina, Vicky’s Traditional Attire Steal Show At Manish Malhotra’s; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal once again stole the limelight at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in their traditional outfit. The power couple strolled out in stunning ethnic attire and posed for the paparazzi. Vicky wore a sharp black sherwani, while Katrina opted for a gorgeous aquamarine saree with traditional embellishments that made her shine.

Their outfit was a perfect combination of traditional and modern. The couple looked stunningly beautiful while posing for the cameras. These two stars made a statement at their Diwali bash, as they were seen looking very stylish and elegant. Katrina and Vicky never cease to amaze us with their sense of style, especially during the festive season.

Recently at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Katrina was spotted in a beautiful aquamarine saree. The saree was lightweight and had an intricate silver and white border. Katrina paired the saree with a sleeveless embellished silver blouse with a stunning back. She accessorized her look with a pair of heavy gold-green earrings and several gold rings.

With a highlighted visage, glossy, plump lips, and kohl-rich eyes that perfectly contrasted her ethnic outfit, Katrina went glam for her makeup look. Katrina settled with a simple black bindi and let her hair down for her festive ensemble.

At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Vicky Kaushal decided to don a bespoke black sherwani, looking dapper as ever. The actor’s slim-fit sherwani turned out to be one of the best traditional silhouettes of the occasion, rivalling Katrina’s own sartorial choice. To add to the all-black look, he paired it with black shoes, effortlessly proving that a sherwani is much more than just wedding wear.

While the couple’s outfit choices garnered a lot of attention, celebrities flocked into the Manish Malhotra Diwali event decked out in their finest. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, and Malaika Arora were among the other famous people seen at the Diwali party.