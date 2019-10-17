Do You Have Moles On Your Eyebrows? Here Is What It Means

Share

The eyebrow is equivalent to the life line in palmistry. It shows a person’s fortune between 31 and 34. While the long eyebrow suggests longevity, the short eyebrow, same with the short life line, does not necessarily mean a short life.

Moles On Eyebrows

1. Mole at the Brow: A possible calamity of imprisonment in life.

2. Mole above the Brow: Recent money matters, such as no money for daily expenses like rent.

3. Mole near the Middle of Eyebrow: Future money matters, such as insufficient fund for investment or buying house.

4. Mole between Eye and Eyebrow: Failure to share family property.

5. Black Mole in the Middle of Eyebrow: People with such a mole are smart and will have one marine risk; if the eyebrow is few, it indicates a fire risk in life.

6. Mole at Brow Tip: Emotional problems, especially the mole at the left brow tip.

Brow Changes

If the long hair in the eyebrow indicating longevity appears before the age of 30, it will be an inauspicious sign; if the hair appears after the age of 50, it indicates the long life.

If the eyebrow suddenly changes white, it suggests the sad thing.

Those with an extramarital affair, no matter men or women, must have sleek and shining eyebrows and this method can be used to judge your lover.